Malicious Monster Trucks to host 2024 season kickoff event at Penticton Speedway

Photo: Penticton Speedway

The Penticton Speedway will be opening its 2024 season with a big bang, having the notorious Malicious Monster Trucks descent upon the track.

On May 11 and 12, roaring engines and ear-splitting crashes will be the feature of the "adrenaline-fuelled extravaganza."

The trucks, which stand at over 12 feet tall and weigh thousands of pounds, will soar off jumps and race head to head.

Fans can expect to see a mix of familiar faces and newcomers driving the legendary trucks, and will have the chance to meet the drivers, take photos with the trucks, and watch the mechanics fine-tune the machines up close.

The show is suitable for all ages, with the Penticton Speedway providing ample space for guests to spread out and enjoy the performance safely.

"This marks it out as more than just a sporting event; it's a community celebration and a family day out that will create memories for years to come," the speedway shared in its announcement.

Adding a thrilling twist to the halftime entertainment, the event will showcase a Jet Engine Golf Cart Show.

The Penticton Speedway will also be running their dedicated shuttle service on both days of the event, with pick-up and drop-off locations announced at a later date.

Detailed shuttle schedules and locations will be available on their website and social media closer to the event dates.

The speedway has also released its full 2024 schedule, which can be seen below.

For more information and tickets for the event, head to the speedway's website, here.