New, state-of-the-art CT scanner at Penticton Regional Hospital funded by local donations

Photo: Interior Health

Thanks to support from the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, the Penticton Regional Hospital has a new state-of-the-art CT scanner.

Interior Health shared the announcement Monday, which they said marks a "significant investment in health-care innovation."

“Investing in a second CT scanner at PRH is an important part of our strategy to increase efficiencies to better support patient care in the South Okanagan – Similkameen area,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of IH, in a press release.

“This innovative new equipment will help to provide the highest standard of care for the evolving needs of our patients, increasing access and reducing waits for this important diagnostic service.”

The scanner addition will result in more patients scans per day, hoping to reduce wait times and time conflicts for scheduled and emergency scans.

IH said 21,711 scans were performed at the hospital last year, with just one CT scanner in place.

"This remarkable achievement underscores the power of community collaboration in shaping the future of health care,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO, SOS Medical Foundation, referring to the fundraising that led to the new CT unit.

“We are incredibly grateful to our generous donors who funded a significant portion of the new machine. We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative project at PRH.”

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, said the province is focused on expanding diagnostics services by funding the operation of CT scanners and training technicians for current and future demand.

“We’re expanding team-based care, reducing wait times and investing in cutting edge services so people get the care they need, when and where they need it. Allies like the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation are crucial to our work, and we’re profoundly grateful for their vision and generosity," he added.

The new CT scanner cost $5 million and was funded through donations to the SOS Medical Foundation, and by the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District.