Penticton's Dollar Dollar Superstore closing doors come mid-april

Photo: Facebook

After 12 years in business, Penticton's Dollar Dollar Superstore has announced that they are closing down next month.

The Penticton Plaza shop shared on social media about their closing out sale, thanking the community for all their support.

"It's bittersweet but we will not miss the 2 a.m. break ins and daily theft," owner Don Hardy wrote in a post on social media.

They are selling everything , including fixtures and lighting, at 40 per cent off.

Their final day of business is planned for the middle of April.