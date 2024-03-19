South Okanagan region to weigh in on which communities opt-in to B.C. rules on vacation rentals

Photo: Contributed Airbnb app

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will discuss which electoral areas will be included in the provincially-suggested principal residence requirement for short-term rentals.

In October 2023, B.C. introduced the Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act aimed at imposing stricter rules on vacation rentals like Airbnb. It came as resident complaints about noise and property damage reached a fever pitch.

Municipalities with populations above 10,000 have no choice in the matter, and will need to follow the new rules, which include requirements regarding landlord permanent residency on short-term rental properties.

But RDOS electoral areas have a choice to make. At Thursday's RDOS meeting, the board will discuss which, if any, of the rural areas will opt-in to the provincial program.

As it currently stands, short-term rentals are not allowed within the broader RDOS as a general rule, and are instead granted Temporary Use Permits on a case-by-case basis, with no clear requirement regarding landlord permanent residency or otherwise.

In addition to the primary residence requirement, areas that opt-in would need to limit the rentals to one secondary suite or one accessory dwelling unit. However, more requirements could be added by the RDOS.

Earlier this year, the RDOS explored deferring the provincial requirement to 2024-25 until after a planned Vacation Rental Review and Housing Needs Report Update was complete. The district also wanted to look at increasing rental infraction fines from $1,000 to $3,000, as an example.

Rural ski resorts and B.C. Parks are exempt from the primary residence requirement, which includes Apex Mountain Resort and Manning Park. Osoyoos, as a designated resort municipality, is also exempt.

Now, district staff are recommending the board opt-in to the rule on a case-by-case basis, deciding which electoral areas area a fit for the rules.

The RDOS will need to opt-in by March 31 for the provincial law to take effect by May 1.