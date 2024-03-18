Funding shortlist proposed of Penticton community projects vying for chunk of grant change

Photo: Castanet file photo

City of Penticton staff have released a recommended shortlist for new grants available to local community-building projects.

The "Connected Community Capital Program" consists of $7.2M in funding from the provincial government specifically earmarked for things like recreation-related amenities, park additions or upgrades, public washrooms and meeting spaces, community decoration or beautification, and the like.

Council decided to allocate some for pitches from established, eligible community-space user groups.

The program has concluded Phase 1, during which interested community organizations pitched their projects in brief.

Of the 13 pitched projects, staff have, after consultation with the Parks and Recreation citizen advisory committee, selected six to recommend to council for Phase 2.

Photo: City of Penticton Project pitches as part of the Connected Community Capital Program, including whether they are recommended for Phase 2

The recommended shortlist includes upgrades to the Activate Penticton outdoor rink, floor replacement and added security cameras at the historic Leir House, a roof replacement for the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, expansion of pickleball clubs at Robinson Park, restoration at the Penticton Safety Village and infrastructure upgrades for South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association facilities.

"Upon council endorsement of the short listed projects, Phase 2 will consist of a four-month application window to allow the short-listed groups sufficient time to work with city staff to properly scope the work, estimate and verify costs, and have project designs prepared," explains the staff report.

"As this application process will be extensive, applicant groups will be required to work with city staff to ensure all project considerations are met prior to submission."

The goal is an ultimate council decision, Phase 3, by the third quarter of 2024.

Council will discuss the shortlist at Tuesday's meeting.