Penticton council to debate future of two Skaha concession sites

Photo: City of Penticton. The Skaha Main Concession.

City council in Penticton is set to decide the future of two Skaha Beach seasonal concession businesses.

At Tuesday's meeting, council will ponder whether to send out a Request for Proposal for both Skaha Main Concession, long operated by Ticklenberry's, and Sudbury Beach Concession, a smaller location on the west end of the beach.

Both are up for three to five year sub-license operation agreements to provide food services.

City staff note in their report that it is common practice to issue RFPs to ensure "an open competitive environment" for potential business operators.

In the case of Tickleberry's, staff notes that the operators have already expressed interest in continuing their operations and would bid during an RFP process, should council direct one.

"Tickleberry’s has been in this location for the past nine seasons. They typically hire 15 staff, many of whom are local youths from the community," reads the staff report.

"Over the course of their tenure, Tickleberry’s has invested approximately $70,000 in equipment, beautification and upkeep of this concession."

Council will deliberate whether to send out one or both RFPs this week.