Unlimited yard waste is back in season in Penticton

It's that time of year again — Pentictonites are tending to their gardens after the winter weather, and the city is offering unlimited yard waste collection to help.

From March 25-29, and again from April 22-26 on regular yard waste collection days, residents with curbside pickup can add paper bags or containers of yard waste once their green bin is full.

Instructions from the city are as follows:

Place yard waste at your usual collection point by 7 a.m. on your regular garbage day.

Use heavy-duty paper bags or reusable containers marked as “yard waste.”

Bundle branches using string or twine, and ensure the prunings are no more than 1m in length, 8 cm in diameter and 23 kg in weight.

If additional yard waste is not collected, ;eave it at your collection point as a second truck may be required to pick it up.

Leave a minimum of 1 m of space between carts and additional yard waste.

Residents are advised that yard waste in plastic bags will not be collected, and dog waste, kitchen scraps and food waste are not accepted.