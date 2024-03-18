Annual charitable golf tournament supporting local education through hockey returning to Penticton

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation is excited about its upcoming 2024 Tee it Up for Education Charity Golf Tournament.



On Tuesday, June 18, enjoy a day on the course for a great cause at the Penticton Golf & Country Club.



"We are excited to welcome back past participants and invite golfers, local business partners, and community members to join us for what has proven over the years to be a much-anticipated fundraiser for our foundation, as well as a high-profile event that provides an opportunity for local sponsors to connect with their target audience," said Michael O’Connor, Chairman of the Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation.

"Raising much-needed funds to help continue our efforts in inspiring youth through the game of hockey would not be possible without the support of our partners and participants, and we look forward to another successful event this summer."



Foursomes are now on sale for $1,500 and can be purchased online here or by calling 604-328-3222.

Funds raised will go towards helping local families gain access to educational opportunities through hockey.

Members of the Okanagan Hockey Academy Alumni and former and current NHL executives and players will be in attendance.

