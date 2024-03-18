Lots to explore in Penticton's music scene

Photo: Pixabay stock image

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

There are plenty of options around Penticton to grab the mic and belt out your favourite tune, or watch some live entertainment from the crowd.

The Barley Mill Brew Pub offers karaoke three times a week: Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“Barley Mill has been hosting karaoke for the last 15 years,” said events and guest relations manager Nicole Kelf. “We have a wide variety of age groups that all mingle and enjoy a local night out.”

Wednesday nights guests are invited to take part in the Star Search Contest sponsored by Move 97.1 radio station.

“This contest is a great way for people to get out and show their vocal skills,” said Kelf.

“It has some pretty great prizes attached along to it. First prize is $1,000 travel voucher, second is a $300 cash, third is a $200 cash and fourth place is $100 cash.

The grand finale for the contest is June 21, so be sure to come every Wednesday for the chance to have your name put into the semi-finals before heading on to the grand finale.

Come summer karaoke moves to the patio for single performers or duets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and live music from bands.

"One of my favourite things about karaoke is that you get lots of single individuals that come out and then build this friendship with others, and then create this karaoke friendship where they all come the same time same day and enjoy karaoke and beverages, and created a whole new friendship, just based off one little event,” said Kelf.

“It’s truly wholesome and wonderful to see … (that) these people found a way to create new friendships the old-fashioned way.”

For more information, visit barleymillpub.com or drop in at 2460 Skaha Lake Road.

The Hub on Martin Street (260 Martin St.) is also another local favourite hotspot for karaoke, offering the mic up to patrons at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. Dubbed Penticton’s “neighbourhood pub and live music venue,” live, local cover bands hit the stage every Friday and Saturday nights starting at 9 p.m., and Wednesdays are “Mid-Week Music” day.

For more information, visit thehubonmartin.com

Enjoy some great live music at Cannery Brewing Co. on Sundays, located at 198 Ellis St., or enjoy open mic at Highway 97 Brewing at 200 Ellis St. on Tuesdays.

For more information, visit hwy97brewing.com or cannerybrewing.com

Family-friendly options for music events in Penticton include Music Bingo and Family Feud every other Thursday at Slackwater Brewing, located at 218 Martin St., and if you’re feeling extra lucky with your Bingo game, play a round on Tuesdays at Match Eatery & Public House located at 553 Vees Dr.

For more information, visit matchpub.com or slackwaterbrewing.com

For more musical options and other Penticton fun go to visitpenticton.com