BCWS confirms wildfire near Fish Lake Road in Summerland now 'held'

Photo: BCWS
UPDATE: 7:05 p.m.
BC Wildfire confirms the wildfire near Fish Lake Road in Summerland is now being 'held'.
"It was actually the Penticton Indian Band who had a crew on it so our crews were pulled off," said BCWS.
Being Held
At this stage, the wildfire is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under prevailing conditions.
ORIGINAL: 6;12 p.m.
BC Wildfire crews say they are on their way to a wildfire that sparked Sunday night near Fish Lake Road in Summerland.
According to the BCWS website, the fire was discovered just before 4 p.m. and is believed to be human-caused.
The size of the fire is unknown at this time.
"An initial attack crew is headed to the area," BCWS tells Castanet.
More details to come...