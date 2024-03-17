BCWS confirms wildfire near Fish Lake Road in Summerland now 'held'

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 7:05 p.m.

BC Wildfire confirms the wildfire near Fish Lake Road in Summerland is now being 'held'.

"It was actually the Penticton Indian Band who had a crew on it so our crews were pulled off," said BCWS.

Being Held

At this stage, the wildfire is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under prevailing conditions.

ORIGINAL: 6;12 p.m.

BC Wildfire crews say they are on their way to a wildfire that sparked Sunday night near Fish Lake Road in Summerland.

According to the BCWS website, the fire was discovered just before 4 p.m. and is believed to be human-caused.

The size of the fire is unknown at this time.

"An initial attack crew is headed to the area," BCWS tells Castanet.

More details to come...