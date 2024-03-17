Summerland council to consider allowing alcohol consumption on local beaches permanently

Photo: Pexels

Summerland council is looking to follow the City of Penticton's footsteps in allowing alcohol consumption on local beaches, after their pilot project last summer reported no concerns.

On Tuesday, council will discuss the Summerland Chamber of Commerce’s request to implement the Responsible Liquor Consumption in Designated Public Places initiative indefinitely.

Last March, the Chamber and Visit Summerland Tourism Advisory Committee presented as a delegation to promote the adoption of an alcohol consumption pilot project.

Summerland council unanimously supported the project, starting off with a temporary allotment for alcoholic beverages on the beaches, along with the program evaluated monthly with reports from bylaw and RCMP on the impacts the project may have.

According to staff's report, in follow up conversations with the RCMP, Bylaw, and Park staff to ask if there were any concerns from last year or for continuing the initiative, no major issues were documented from last year and they were in support of the extension.

The agencies would continue to monitor the beaches to ensure responsible behaviour and follow up on any complaints that were issued.

The dates and times requested are the same as endorsed last year: June, July, August from 12:00 noon – 9:00 p.m. at Peach Orchard Beach, Rotary Beach and Powell Beach.

Staff is recommending for council to permit the responsible liquor consumption.

"As the responsible consumption of liquor is being considered and implemented in other neighbouring communities and because there were no issues were reported in last year’s pilot program, it is recommended that council consider supporting this initiative in Summerland. Should issues arise, Council could amend or terminate the initiative at any time," staff wrote.

Council will discuss the motion on Tuesday.