Local kids raise money for Summerland animal rescue by starting their own business

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is giving a big thank you to a group of Grade 4 kids who spent the last year raising money for them.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said these incredibly devoted girls created a dog walking company called Paws and took turns getting up in the morning to go out and walk dogs before school.

They designed posters; they created committees to organize scheduling and pricing. They also expanded into dog and cat sitting," she added.

"They did bake sales, they incorporated help from their school, and they very impressively raised $500 to go towards the care of specific cats that they'd researched off our website."

Huot-Stewart said she felt Zahra, Lilly, Coraline, Hadley, Brielle, Sophie, Livia, Maya and Kylie deserved an extra big thank you.

"Their story moved me," she said. "[To] all the ladies, you are such an inspiration and we are so very proud of you for the commitmen tand we are so grateful that we got the chance to meet you in person."

To anyone looking for dog walkers Huot-Stewart said she encourages them to consider Paws.

For more information, reach out to [email protected]

To take a look at all the adoptable cats and kitties, visit critteraid.org