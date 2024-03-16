Penticton's Ethos Parkour hosting Western Canadian Open this weekend to athletes gunning for nationals

Casey Richardson

Parkour athletes from around Western Canada are in Penticton this weekend to show off their skills and hopefully land a position for nationals.

The Western Canadian Open, held at Ethos Parkour, features qualifiers on Saturday and finals starting Sunday afternoon.

Castanet caught part of the U19 skill and flow contest in a packed gym.

The skills competition has parkour runners competing in certain skill challenges that have already been set up. Competitors will need to move from one designated point to another and stick the landing, all while being observed by judges.

In the flow portion, judges observe competitors' connections between different skills, execution, creativity, and gym usage throughout their routine.

Sawyer Langner, a teen athlete from Calgary, Alta., said he started out in gymnastics before entering into parkour.

"I was always kind of like the kid that loved ninjas and stuff like that. So I used to always be like, Wow, I wonder one day if I could combine those two, and then a gym in Airdrie, which is actually Edge, they hosted a a summer camp for Ninja Warrior stuff," he said.

Six years later, he's grown his skills enough to qualify for nationals, join competitive teams and coach younger kids.

"Since I'm a coach, I love being able to see other people do well as long as well as myself and improve over the time that they are practicing. I also love the community. The parkour community is amazing," he added.

"It's starting to become really big as a community around the world. So I'd love to meet people from other countries and everything like that, too."

Langner said this was his first time competing at Ethos Parkour, which has been a great experience.

Ethos Parkour opened in 2020 as Penticton's first parkour gym, run by Michael Kleyn, who has been teaching parkour at community centres and schools around the South Okanagan since 2018.

The Canadian Parkour League is hosting the championships, working to establish a national league for recreational and semi-pro athletes.

The contest runs throughout Saturday and Sunday, with more details online here.