Penticton & District Search & Rescue working with local filmmakers to highlight volunteer teams growing work

Photo: PENSAR

A Penticton-based rescue organization has announced their team will be collaborating with two local filmmakers and a Kelowna-based producer to produce a documentary centred around their evolving role in civil emergencies.

Penticton & District Search and Rescue will be working with Cam MacArthur, Brandyn Steele, and Noah Dorsey, as the volunteer team will be followed as they assist in natural disasters, such as wildfires and floods in urban interface zones.

PENSAR said they have increasingly being tasked out to conduct tactical evacuations around the province, like other rescue groups.

Since 2021, PENSAR said they assisted in more than 20 operational periods of large scale tactical evacuations.

"In August of 2023 alone, PENSAR was deployed for four tactical evacuations within a 32-hour period during the wildfires, spanning from Keremeos to Kelowna. The team was stood down for a total of five hours during that time, and assisted in the evacuation of thousands of homes," PENSAR wrote in a social media post.

Filming is set to commence this March, when the filmmakers will interview team members, subject matter experts, and follow along on tasks.

"They will also delve into the impacts that these experiences can have on local SAR volunteers' lives and families, who reside in Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Peachland, and OK Falls. The production will showcase the behind the scenes reality of what it means to be a search and rescue team in modern times."

The project, is currently funded by a Telus Storyhive grant and they're seeking additional support from individuals and businesses in the hopes of developing it into a feature film.

Those interested in supporting as a donor can contact [email protected] for more information.

"The Call" is expected to premiere in 2025.