2 Rivers Remix bring free Indigenous 'Music Feast' back to Penticton

The 2 Rivers Remix (2RMX) returns this spring to celebrate creative partnerships in Syilx territory at Penticton's Cleland Theatre.

2RMX 'Movable Feast’ of Indigenous Music and Culture partners with the En’owkin Centre and the Ignite the Arts Festival on March 28th from 6 to 10 p.m.

The show is the third annual collaboration to launch 2RMX’s 2024 Movable Feast of Indigenous performance events.

Headlining the show is Leela Gilday, Dene diva and double JUNO winner (2021 Indigenous Artist of the Year) from Great Bear Lake.

Also joining will be Ts’msyen musician Saltwater Hank from Hartley Bay, whose music blends rock and roll with the strength of his traditional language.

Dakelh artist Sabina Dennis from the Luksilyoo clan will serenade the crowd with her guitar and vocal invocations.

From southern Secwpemc territories, The Melawmen Collective brings their roots-rock-hip-hop, weaving intergenerational healing of stories and sound.

Also joining will be multidisciplinary Anishinaabe/N’lakapamux artist Amanda Wood, soulfully singing her way through her traditional language. She is in her second year of the En’owkin Centre’s National Indigenous Professional Artist Training Program (NIPAT).

From southern Condor Country, Mexika artists Ana Cornejo and Judith Colibri, will share through the power of dance as a tool for personal and collective transformation.

This event is presented after 2RMX’s annual gathering of Indigenous minds and hearts, The Confluence, held again this year in partnership En’owkin Centre on syilx territory from March 25 to 26th. This event is also be livestreamed to the public.

The Confluence brings together a diverse group of Indigenous musicians, artists, knowledge keepers/transmitters, cultural organizers and community activators.

People can register for Movable Feast at m28.2rmx.ca or join the event through livestream.