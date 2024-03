Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton's parks crew were tasked with a special mission earlier this week, helping a small cat out who decided to climb a tall tree, but couldn't figure out how to get back down.

Using help from a bucket truck, one skilled arborists was able to rescue her from the high branches.

"It appears she will live another nine lives – and made it a day to remember," the city shared in their social media post.