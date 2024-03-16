233050
232830
Penticton  

Highway 97 north of Summerland reopened after blast work

Hwy 97 reopened after blast

- | Story: 477400

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 north of Summerland has now reopened to traffic after crews completed their blast work.

Drivers should continue to expect intermittent 15-20 minute closures at any time.

ORIGINAL: 10:20 a.m.

Highway 97 north of Summerland will be closing to traffic at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Crew continue to complete blast work in the area and plan for the closure to last until 12:30 p.m.

The highway will be closed to all traffic during that time.

Drivers should also expect intermittent 15-20 minute closures at any time.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News