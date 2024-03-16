Highway 97 north of Summerland reopened after blast work

Photo: AIMRoads

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 north of Summerland has now reopened to traffic after crews completed their blast work.

Drivers should continue to expect intermittent 15-20 minute closures at any time.

ORIGINAL: 10:20 a.m.

Highway 97 north of Summerland will be closing to traffic at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Crew continue to complete blast work in the area and plan for the closure to last until 12:30 p.m.

The highway will be closed to all traffic during that time.

Drivers should also expect intermittent 15-20 minute closures at any time.