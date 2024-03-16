Penticton homeowner wakes to find man half naked in her kitchen after he destroys guest room

Photo: Pixabay

"It's different than stealing your tools out of your garage, that makes you feel violated enough, but this was pretty brutal."

A Penticton resident has been traumatized after finding a man half-naked from the waist down in her kitchen and the trail of destruction he left behind in her home.

Holly Walton, who lives in the Atkinson area near Safeway, said she awoke around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, after hearing some strange noises.

"It's just my husband and I that are in the house but I could hear something and I kind of wondered [because] it sounded like dishes," she said, adding that she got up and looked down the hallway into the kitchen.

"There was a man standing there. I mean, at the time I didn't know that he didn't have any pants or anything on."

The couple thinks they mistakenly forgot to lock one of their doors, which is how he got inside.

"I just called out 'Who are you?' And of course, if it was one of my kids, they would have said something but this person said, 'I'm James I live here'. Then my voice was very panicked and I yelled, 'You don't live here' and my husband shot out of bed and ran down into the kitchen."

Walton's husband escorted the man out of the home. It was then the couple noticed the kitchen was a mess, with things scattered outside the fridge on the countertop.

"He was actually going through my wallet at the time," Walton added.

"This young person — we're thinking late 20s, early 30s max — wasn't a really big guy and wasn't fighting back but was definitely out of it. So my husband, not wanting to hurt him or anything, just shut the door and locked it and then said, 'What do we do?' And I said, 'Well, I think we have to call 911.'

"Then this person outside was yelling 'Just let me back in so I can put on my pants' and I'm thinking 'Why doesn't he have on any pants? What is happening?'"

While her husband was on the phone with 911, Walton headed downstairs as she noticed some lights on. She also thought the intruder was wearing a hoodie of hers she had hung downstairs to dry.

"I thought that this guy had my hoodie on which ended up that's all he had on," she said.

Heading through the spare bedrooms, Walton said she found the second bedroom with two bedside table lights on and a pile of his clothes.

"He had been here for quite a while. We hadn't heard him so we think what happened [is that] his drugs were there and his paraphernalia was everywhere, I could tell that he had gotten into the bed there. His clothes were obviously there. So that was shoes, a jacket, pants and underwear. I didn't see a shirt but the police took all that so I didn't touch anything there."

She added that one side of the bed looked like it had blood on it.

Leaving everything untouched, Walton said she went back upstairs and the police arrived shortly after.

"The police showed up pretty quick, probably within 10 minutes, if not sooner," she said, adding that the forensic team and canine unit were soon called in as well.

"They did look for him with the dog for about an hour and then they just kind of called it a day."

Police took all of the intruder's belongings and Walton said they advised her to be careful cleaning the room, recommending to gown and glove themselves and throw else everything away.

Walton said she bleached the room down too.

"First, I couldn't stop crying for quite a while and then it was just you're concerned. The reality is even if they catch this guy, what can they do and what is a proper [response]? I mean, he didn't hurt us. He just was hungry and wanted a warm place to sleep," she said.

"You're so angry and then you're so violated and I am very afraid, I haven't slept very well since then. But of course, I imagine that'll come. So that's when I realized he wasn't here to hurt us, he was just here to take what he could take, which was just to take the cash out of my wallet.

"I think what scared us the most is that we knew that what appeared to be blood and then we found out it was something else obviously, it was quite dry. So we know he was in the house for quite a while and that has still got me pretty unsettled. I'm still kind of dealing with that whole idea."

Forensic investigators told Walton the substance was likely either vomit or fecal matter.

What did help Walton was what one police officer told her.

"I said if you catch him, 'What will you do? And he said, 'Well, we always hope that when we catch them that maybe, they're seeing they're at that rock bottom, and we can finally get that one more person off the street. Get them help and get them connected to resources.' And that made me feel really good."

Walton said she feels upset at the state of the city and doesn't know what the answer is.

"Maybe he's young enough, maybe by having no clothes on and you're out there in the middle of nowhere, maybe that's your rock bottom and maybe they can help you... My hope is just that."

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for details on the investigation.