South Okanagan-Similkameen awarded funding towards their Emergency Support Services training

Photo: File photo The Upper Park Rill wildfire, near Oliver in the summer of 2023

The province announced a new model and funding to make it easier to become an Emergency Support Services volunteer on Friday.

The goal is for more ESS responders in the region and the South Okanagan-Similkameen will be receiving a boost.

“When an evacuation occurs due to disaster, whether it's wildfire, catastrophic flooding, or otherwise, Emergency Support Services (ESS) are the ones we need to be there to provide support and resources to those who need it,” Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen said in a news release.

“The volunteers do so much, and this investment will provide them with more of the tools and skills they want in order to evacuees safe and cared for.”

Starting May 4, the government will be launching a one-day training model for ESS responders to the Premier’s Expert Task Force on Emergencies.

The new training condenses the current week-long training model, allowing people to rapidly become trained as an ESS responder during emergencies, which will make the training more accessible for many people who want to be volunteers.

According to the province, the course will prepare new ESS responders to provide trauma-informed and culturally safe support both in-person or by phone.

As part of the support from the government to nearly 100 local ESS projects with more than $3.27 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is receiving $150,000 and the City of Oliver is receiving $30,000 to continue their capacity building efforts.

Penticton also received $27,000.

“The people of the South Okanagan and Similkameen are no strangers to disaster given recent climate-related events, and we all rely on our emergency support services volunteers to help support our communities,” Russel added.

“The province’s investment in Oliver and in RDOS to support those volunteers will continue to build our local capacity and help those that are helping us all”.

For more information on the project and communities given funding, click here.