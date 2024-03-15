Wildstone's Colours 4 Kids hosting fun run for all ages to help fund OSNS Child Development Centre

Photo: Contributed

Registration is now open for families to come get covered from head to toe in vibrant colours this summer as a part of the Wildstone's Colours4Kids Fun Run.

The event, which is for all ages, offers runs just under 2.5 or 5 kms. At the start, the team will deck participants out in colours (and yes, everything washes off).

"You’ll get colourful, you’ll belly laugh and you’ll take a ton of photos! And it’s all for charity, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to OSNS Child Development Centre," Wildstone shared in their press release.

This event, which will be in its eighth year, was started by local Penticton teen Sinclaire Lovett in memory of her sister, Bronwyn.

‘The run is near and dear to my family as it enters its 8th year. With the initial idea of the run being a memorial for my late sister Bronwyn, we are grateful to see the community come together to raise money for such a vital organization, OSNS," Lovett said.

"OSNS provides families with essential services when they need it most. It makes us proud to see all the people come together to make this even happen each year. Thank you Wildstone, Locolanding, and all the amazing sponsors who ensure the success of Colours 4 Kids."

The Wildstone’s Colours4Kids Run aims to be a true community event – full of spirit and fun.

"We are thrilled that Wildstone is planning another Colours4Kids Run in support of OSNS. Because this event is by donation, it makes it accessible to everyone which is so important to us," Megan Windeler, community engagement lead at OSNS said.

"We're excited to see our community come together on June 9 for a colourful run in support of children and families in the South Okanagan. A big thank you to the entire Wildstone team for their generosity and for matching donations up to $20,000. This support will go so far."

The event takes place on Sunday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. , beginning at LocoLanding Adventure Park – 75 Riverside Dr, Penticton, BC

People can register online here or register in person between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Wildstone, located at 1-1101 Main Street or at OSNS, located at 103-550 Carmi Ave.

Tickets are by donation with Wildstone matching all donations up to $20,000. The first 650 registrations get a race pack. All others will receive sunglasses.

Race packs include a t-shirt, sunglasses, one colour pack. The shirt sizes are not guaranteed.