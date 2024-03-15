Okanagan Lake maintains good levels ahead of summer drought concerns

Casey Richardson

Even with a lower snowpack report and extreme drought looming ahead, Penticton’s dam manager said Okanagan Lake levels are sitting comfortably and looking to be headed to reach the full pool target come summertime.

Shaun Reimer, Okanagan section head and Penticton dam manager said they’re only a few centimetres below their end-of-February target for Okanagan Lake.

“The lake hasn't fallen that much over the winter, despite the fact that we went in fairly low because of the drought conditions last year,” he added.

“A lot of that has to do with the sort of how warm the winter has been, so that any snow or precipitation we have had, and especially in the low elevation, sort of already went into the lake, particularly in January.”

The seasonal targets, including the full pool, were developed years ago as part of a major Okanagan basin-wide consultative process.

“The purpose is primarily for flood control. But it's also for in these drought years and things like that, we can manage to collect water to sort of store it in place. For again, irrigators in the South Okanagan, or fish migration flows in the Okanagan River. “

The trick always, Reimer said, is what happens in June.

“The last several years, we've either had too much rain or not enough rain…If we're getting up towards our full pull target, and then it really starts raining in June, that wouldn't be great for potential flooding, or at least high water,” he added.

“We're certainly not in a situation like we would be in [the floods of] 2017 or 2018. But there's certainly, if we got a lot of precipitation in June, and we were getting close to our full pool, we could go over a little bit.”

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre published its latest Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin on Thursday, which still predict a higher drought risk and lower flood risk, with the province sitting at its second-lowest snowpack levels of all time.

The snowpack in the Interior is at least closer to normal, in areas such as the South Thompson, Okanagan, Boundary and Northwest.

The March 1 snow basin for the North Thompson is sitting at 76 per cent of normal, the South Thompson is at 90 per cent of normal and the Okanagan is at 80 per cent of normal.

The low snowpack levels around the province have caused concern about elevated drought conditions this year.

“We have a low snowpack. There's no doubt about that. And it could get higher, or it could get sort of lower in relation to normal. But that does not mean that a really intense rainstorm couldn't generate some flooding in like tributaries. We're not expecting something like that in our lake systems,” Reimer said.

“Some smaller tributaries or things like that could still be impacted. That can happen every year. So again, when there's still snow and the snow starts melting, and the rainstorms potentially do come, people still should be aware and should pay attention to that.”

Pointing to the area where the West Kelowna McDougall Creek fire was, Remier said some of the area’s watersheds, including Bear Creek, Fintry, and Shorts Creek on the west side of Okanagan Lake, may be impacted by that.

“Again, compared to normal, not a lot of snow up there, but that doesn't mean that they won't be impacted with some faster than normal runoff for the runoff that's there just because of those fires,” he added.

As snowpack data is only one indicator of potential flooding, a close eye will be kept on upcoming forecasts and weather events.

“Our inflow forecast between March 1st and the end of July, as it stands right now is going around 67 to 72 per cent of normal. So that really puts us into an operational zone where we're still looking at trying to capture a lot of water, and with fairly minimal outflows from through Okanagan Lake dam, so that we can get up towards our full pool target sometime in June,” Reimer said.

Currently based on all the existing information, with the low snowpack, the low inflow forecast, minimum outflows, the focus of the dam manager will remain on trying to capture water for what might become more drought conditions this year.