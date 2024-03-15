Penticton's lake-to-lake bike lane receives $840K grant from Federal Active Transportation Fund

Photo: File photo

The final leg of Penticton's lake-to-lake bike lane got the federal grant boost council was hoping for, announced on Thursday from the federal government.

The federal government shared that they invested more than $4.6 million through the Active Transportation Fund to support six active transportation planning and improvement projects across British Columbia.

Penticton was chosen as a recipeint for the final leg of the all-ages and abilities bike route, spanning from Okanagan lake to Skaha lake, complete with bike maintenance stations, public water bottle filling stations, lighting, and rest areas.

The city was awarded $840,000, which City of Penticton communications advisor Shane Mills confirmed is new.

This is in addition to the federal funding received from the Canada Community-Building Fund, where Penticton received $510,000.

The $10.5 million project, which includes the final leg of the lake-to-lake bike lane and other nearby traffic-calming and infrastructure improvements, began in May 2023 and is anticipated to be entirely completed by fall 2024.

A significant portion of that the cost of the bike lane has come from grant funding, with $3.45 million already given, plus the recent additions.