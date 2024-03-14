Penticton RCMP called to help bylaw officers remove man from Okanagan Lake Park

Contributed

UPDATE: 4:05 p.m.

A video sent into Castanet shows Penticton RCMP conducting the arrest of the man on Tuesday evening, near the washrooms at Okanagan Lake Park.

In the video, police officers can be heard asking the man to put his hands behind his back. One officer has their gun drawn.

ORIGINAL: 2:40 p.m.

A large police presence seen near the Penticton Lakeside Resort late Tuesday afternoon was due to a call for assistance from bylaw, according to police.

RCMP said they received a call for service located at Okanagan Lake Park shortly before 4 p.m. to assist the City of Penticton By-Law Officers.

One witness reported seeing roughly seven police cars parked outside the hotel parkade, spanning along Lakeshore Drive to the park.

"Officers dealt with a 67 year old male on scene, who was successfully taken into custody. Access to the park was blocked off for a short period of time to ensure public safety," the RCMP added.

RCMP said the male was later released from custody with a future court date.

No further information was provided on the nature of the event that led to the man's arrest.