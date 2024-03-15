Group of coyotes wrestling spotted in Penticton's South Main area

Casey Richardson

A Penticton resident saw a group of coyotes throughout the South Main area on Thursday morning, wrestling tackling and running around the neighbourhood.

Crystal Boros said she was near the South Main Market at around 9 am.

"There was a group of them on the hillside watching… one took off down south main, the other retreated to the hillside with others and a bloodied mouth. They fought like this for a good 20 minutes," she wrote in her post.

According to WildSafeBC, on average, the Conservation Officer Service receives approximately 1,100 reports regarding coyotes every year.

The majority of the species are in urban areas such as the Lower Mainland and Central Okanagan. Coyote reports can increase slightly during coyote breeding season which begins in February.

All coyote encounters that are aggressive in nature or show a lack of fear of people and pets should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.