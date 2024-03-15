District of Summerland awarded for financial reporting and most lifeguarding courses run by any facility

Photo: Casey Richardson

The District of Summerland is giving themselves a pat on the back for winning two more awards, announcing their big accomplishments on Thursday.

Summerland was given the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for the 2022 fiscal year, and a special award for offering the most National Lifeguard courses and recertifications by any facility across BC & Yukon (with a population under 20,000) in 2023.

“We are very proud of these awards for the District of Summerland,” Mayor Doug Holmes said in a press release. “Congratulations to our finance team, and staff at the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre.”

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports. It also aims to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports.

Judged by impartial Canadian Review Committee, the award winners must to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial story and to motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

This is the second year in a row the District has been presented with this award.

Even with its aging facility, the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre managed to host the most lifeguarding courses run by any facility. These courses in turn, support regional and local needs to recruit, train, and retain lifeguards.

"While other facilities were forced to reduce service levels due to staff shortages, Summerland was able to maintain hours and programs. Back-to-back lifeguard certification courses were offered within a three-month period, resulting in an influx of newly qualified lifeguards helping meet our own needs but also those of the region," the district shared.