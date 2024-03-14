Penticton flushing watermains next week for spring clean

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Penticton's public works team will begin its annual watermain flushing program on Monday, to give the water system its spring clean.

The city said the work, which is an important step in the annual maintenance program to ensure high-quality drinking water, is anticipated to proceed on a rolling basis throughout the community until April 19.

"During this time, residents may experience sediment or discolouration in their water. If your water appears discoloured, simply run the cold water tap until the water runs clear. This can take several minutes," the city added.

"While this sediment is bacterially harmless, it may cause some discolouration of laundry if not detected. To avoid any inconvenience, check the water supply colour prior to using washing machine by running a household tap for several seconds."

Flushing the water will help remove sediments, deposits and biofilm build-up from the water system, which improves taste and odours, reduces turbidity and also provides system-wide improvements.

This also results in overall cost savings.

For further information on water quality visit penticton.ca/water-quality or contact City Yards at 250-490-2500.