Naramata's Legend Distilling moving on to new owners and new vistas

Photo: Legend Distilling

Legend Distilling is leaving the Okanagan after a successful decade.

The distillery, founded in Naramata in 2013 by local entrepreneurs Doug and Dawn Lennie, announced on social media this week that it is moving to Abbotsford.

A new tasting room is in the works on a lovely agricultural property with new owners, the Noske Family. In the meantime, Legend Distilling spirits will continue to be available at private liquor stores in BC and online," the Facebook post reads.

The Lennies added they would like to thank everyone who has supported them throughout the Legend journey in the Okanagan.

"Our goal was always to produce tasty and innovative products, support local agriculture and contribute positively to our community – and we feel we did accomplish that," they wrote.

"We wish Chris and Jen Noske all the best as the new owners of Legend Distilling and look forward to visiting the new location soon!"