Penticton Minor Football Association aiming to return play for older kids

Photo: Pixabay

With decades passing since there has been minor or high school football played locally, the Penticton Minor Football Association is in the preliminary stages of formation and plans to run programs once again.

The association announced the launch of a U-12 program in the fall of 2024, with a goal to add U-10 and U-14 age divisions by 2025.

Penticton Minor Football will be affiliated with the British Columbia Community Football Association (BCCFA) and will compete in the Southern Interior Football Conference (SIFC) along with Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Salmon Arm associations.

Cord Crowthers, an Okanagan resident for more than five years, is the driving force behind the new football association.

“Bringing football to all families in the area will be an added plus for Penticton. As of now, many parents must drive from Osoyoos, Penticton, Okanagan Falls, and Summerland three to four times per week for their kids to get the chance to play tackle football,” Crowthers said in a press release.

The ultimate goal is seeing high school ball in the city of Penticton in the near future.

Crowthers started coaching with Regina minor football in 2008 when his two boys began playing the sport and has coached at all levels for the past 16 years - including U-10, U-12, U-14 and high school football.

Crowthers coached Kelowna minor football for two years and served on the Kelowna minor football board as Vice-President.

“With both BC football and the City of Penticton’s full support, the next step is completing the registration of the Penticton Minor Football Non-Profit Board. Right now, we have some amazing buzz around town from local businesses and individuals who want to get involved,” added Crowthers.

“Fundraising is of course a huge step to secure the approximately $30,000 needed to purchase equipment for the inaugural season. We are excited to kick this off in the coming weeks and getting all the information out to the public regarding how they can get involved.”

The Penticton Minor Football Association will be utilizing McNicoll Park as its home field.

Those interested in Penticton Minor Football can contact Crowthers by phone: 250-801-0928 or email: [email protected]