City of Penticton packed with events and festivities for the rest of 2024

Photo: Dorian Woods/File photo Okanagan Super Sprints in 2022

Numerous events and festivities will be taking place in and around the City of Penticton this year, with opportunities for residents to get involved or enjoy the entertainment.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in the news release that behind each of these events is a team of volunteers and organizers who work hard to bring them to life.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their passion and dedication to adding vibrancy to our community," he added.

This year, the city has partnered with the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Society to hold an appreciation event on April 20 for community volunteers at Gyro Park. More details will be released soon.

The City released a list of the confirmed major events. More details about each will be released closer to the dates, including information about road closures, transit, volunteer opportunities and more.

The 2024 featured upcoming events include:

Ignite the Arts Festival (March 22-31): With two full weeks of activities and events, including many free sessions during Community Week, more than 50 musical acts, theatre, dance, workshops and activities are available for the whole family

Penticton Farmers’ Market (April 20-Oct. 26): Each Saturday locals and visitors show up to snap up the freshest vegetables, fruits, specialty foods and homemade delights.

Duel in the Desert (May 11-12): Organized by Penticton Paddle Sports, this boat race based at Skaha Lake is attracting teams from throughout B.C. and Alberta.

Downtown Community Market (May 18-Sept. 7): Adjacent to the Penticton Farmers’ Market, this market showcases handcrafted goods, arts, artisan foods, live music and entertainment.

Ha Ha Ha Kidz Festival (June 6-8): Gyro Park will be filled with live performances, music and activities that are sure to induce smiles.

Peach City Beach Cruise (June 21-23): Hundreds of show cars including hot rods, antiques and classics stage themselves along the Okanagan lakefront for this display, also including food, live entertainment and other festivities.

Elvis Festival (June 27-30): Celebrate the king of rock ‘n’ roll at this tribute artist competition deemed to be the largest Elvis festival in Canada. This is a ticketed event, with affordable entry to watch Elvis take to the outdoor stage at Okanagan Lake Park.

Canada Day (July 1): Celebrate at Gyro Park, with a full day of activities and entertainment, with free transit available.

Penticton Scottish Festival (July 5-6): Crowd favourites include Highland dancing, bagpiping, drumming and caber toss. Enjoy pipe band competitions, a beer garden and other live entertainment at Kings Park.

Peach Classic Triathlon (July 7): Ranked among the oldest triathlons in Canada, this event attracts everyone from beginners to professional triathletes and Olympians.

Okanagan Granfondo (July 13-14): Thousands of riders will take part in this mass cycling event.

Peach Festival (Aug. 7-11): Donned the largest free family festivals in Canada, dating back to 1947, Penticton gets packed for five days. Highlights include the Peach Bin races, Shooting Star Amusements, sport and dance competitions and shows, live concerts, parades and more.

IRONMAN Canada (Aug. 24-25): The triathlon event of the year sees thousands of people lining the streets to cheer on the athletes. The fun starts with the IRONKids event on Saturday.

Dragon Boat Festival (Sept. 7-8): Cheer on the 80+ teams as Millennium boats take to the water off Skaha Lake Park.

Magic on Main Street (Dec. 1): Ring in the festive season with this magical event featuring a Santa Claus Parade down Main Street, capping off with the official Light Up at Gyro Park.

More concerts and indoor events will also be taking place throughout the year, with listings on the South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton Trade & Convention Centre and Cleland Theatre websites.

For more details about these events, visit penticton.ca/events.