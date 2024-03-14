SD53 planning to transfer property which once held the Hedley Elementary School

Photo: File photo

A property long in the hands of the Upper Similkameen Indian Band (USIB) but officially owned by School District No. 53 will be potentially be transferred over this spring.

The school board will be considering the passing and adoption of a bylaw to approve the proposed transfer to the USIB at its April 24 public board meeting.

According to the district, the property, located at 5800 Highway 3 in Hedley, is part of Chuchuwayha Indian Reserve.

The Property was purchased in 1940 through a federal Crown sale by what was then known as the Hedley School District. Prior to the purchase, the property was held by the Crown on behalf of USIB as part of USIB’s reserve lands.

"The former Hedley Elementary School was situated on the property for many years, first under the Hedley School District, then School District No.16 (Keremeos) and after amalgamation under School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen)," reads a press release issued by the school district.

The former Hedley Elementary School was closed in 2008, leaving the board and USIB informally to agree that USIB would utilize the property for USIB business purposes. USIB has been using the property and paying for upkeep since at least 2011.

Since the closing of the former Hedley Elementary School, the property was deemed surplus to the district's needs.

"Further, because the Property was formerly held as USIB reserve lands and is currently adjacent to USIB reserve lands, the Board proposes, subject to passing and adoption of a bylaw, that in the spirit of reconciliation, the ideal course of action is to transfer the property to USIB."

The consideration being made is that the USIB will pay $1 to the district for the property transfer given the reasons stated.