Penticton launching pilot project providing free BC Transit for youth aged 24 and under

The City of Penticton has become the first city in the province to offer free transit to those aged 24 and under.

A pilot project is being launched Thursday that will provide free access to BC Transit, with passes available that run over five routes.

“This is a project that has been developed by our Social Development department in conjunction with our partners and youth in the community who have identified the lack of mobility as a challenge for youth," Julie Czeck, the city’s director of safety and partnerships, said in a news release.

“This pilot project will help break down barriers for youth to access services, to socialize and be a more active part of the community.”

BC Transit has launched Umo in Penticton, which allows transit users to pay through a mobile app or reloadable card.

In order to receive their free transit, youth between 13 and 24 need to register at one of five locations (12 and under already ride for free). The passes will be valid until Dec. 31, 2024.

The five places where youth can register and receive free transit are:

The Ooknakane Friendship Centre

Foundry Penticton

Penticton Public Library

Penticton Community Centre

Penticton City Hall

“This is another important step towards building a safer community by reaching out, hearing what the needs are and finding ways to meet them,” Czeck added.

“We’re excited to offer this pilot program with our partners and hope it can make a difference in the lives of youth.”

The Umo pass will be restricted to Penticton routes for free youth transit.

The funding for the pilot project is coming from a three-year grant the federal government’s Building Safer Communities, provided to the City of Penticton.

Those funds were also used to launch three programs developed in partnership with non-profit agencies: Kwu Xast Program (land-based supports) by Ooknakane Friendship Centre; the YMCA Alternative Suspension (school-based supports) and Youth Crime Prevention Peer (peer-based supports) and Youth Community Safety Officer (community-based supports) operated in conjunction Foundry Penticton and the City of Penticton.