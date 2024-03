Photo: Contributed

Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park will once again be closed this weekend for blasting work.

The closure will take place north of Summerland on Saturday March 16 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The highway will be closed to all traffic during that time.

Drivers should also expect intermittent 15-20 minute closures at any time.