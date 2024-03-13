Scottish rockers Nazareth set to headline at Penticton Peach Fest

Photo: Nazareth

The Penticton Peach Festival has announced its headliner for opening day of this summer's event: Legendary Scottish rock band Nazareth.

On Wednesday, August 7, the band will hit the stage to kick off the free festival, accompanied by The Phonix Dance Band.

"We're thrilled to welcome the legendary Nazareth and the phenomenal Phonix Dance Band to the Penticton Peach Festival. This promises to be an epic night of music and celebration, setting the tone for an unforgettable Peach Festival,” said Penticton Peach Festival president Shawna Tinga in a press release issued Wednesday.

Nazareth has more than 50 years of performing history under their belts, and fans may know them for their international chart-topping single "Love Hurts."

The Phonix Dance Band describes itself as delivering a "diverse set list that spans from classic hits of the 50s to today's Top 40 chart-toppers."

Peach Fest runs Aug. 7-11 2024. For more information, click here.