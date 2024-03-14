Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts hosting eclectic mix of performances in upcoming fundraising concert

Photo: Contributed

A special fundraising concert will be gracing the Cleland Community Theatre stage next week, with the faculty and friends of the Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts (PAMDA).

On Tuesday, March 26, the "From Eh to Zed" concert, which features soulful renditions to electrifying rock anthems, will be playing to raise crucial funds for the Academy’s bursary program.

Featuring an eclectic mix of performances, the concert aims to showcase talent found within the local community while giving something to every musical palate.

Among the highlights of the evening will be special performances by Justin Glibbery and Yanti performing Oscar Peterson’s Hymn to Freedom, as well as original modular synth compositions by J. Daniel Cramer, and an improv set by Zeena Zaiyouna, the new conductor of the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra.

PAMDA said that in addition to the great musical performances, attendees will have a chance to participate in a 50/50 draw and win door prizes. During intermission, beer and wine will be available for purchase, providing concert-goers with a chance to relax and mingle, while listening to PAMDA students showcasing their musical talents in the foyer.

Tickets are available for purchase online at ValleyFirstTix.com, with all proceeds going towards PAMDA’s bursary fund.