Penticton's Operation Duck Drop returns, partners with BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund

Photo: Casey Richardson Opertation Duck Drop in 2023

Soon hundreds of bright yellow rubber duckies will float along the Penticton Channel as a part of an annual grassroots initiative dedicated to supporting local non-profits.

The Operation Duck Drop board of directors has announced its partnership with the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund for the 2024 run.

"This presents a special opportunity to collaborate with a great organization that has provided assistance to burn survivors and their families throughout BC and the Yukon since 1978," board president Sarah Tucker said in a press release.

"Through this partnership, Operation Duck Drop can raise additional funds to support local community organizations and expand our gaming licence province-wide. This significantly enhances the impact of our duck race."

Each year, Operation Duck Drop looks at prospective recipients, who then undergo a thorough vetting process, outlining their mission, objectives, and aspirations for fund utilization.

"Our objective is to amplify annual fundraising efforts and extend assistance to numerous community entities. This year, our board has designated Dragonfly Pond Society to potentially receive up to $10,000. Any surplus funds will be allocated to the Burn Fund."

On May 25, the team will gather at the Penticton Channel to launch 5,000 rubber ducks to see which one crosses the finish line first. Following the race, the team will host an on-site BBQ with activities and award cash prizes across multiple categories.

The winner will receive $10,000, with $5,000 for second place, $2,500 for third place, and even a prize of $1,000 for the last place.