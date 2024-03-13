Summerland museum expanding hours, hoping to grow community involvement

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society file photo

The Summerland Museum is opening back up on the weekends, thanks to expanded funding and new staff joining their team.

The Museum & Archives Society has its roots with the Summerland Museum Group, which was founding in 1965, according to their website.

The Society was officially registered under the B.C. Societies Act in 1969 as the Summerland Museum & Arts Society.

Two years later, the first official museum opened in a small, cement-block addition to the Summerland arena.

"When the arena was demolished in 1975, the cement-block addition was deemed inadequate, and artifacts were returned to storage," the museum shared.

Then a second museum was opened in the Kettle Valley Railway Station in 1976. But with the building being located some distance from downtown, an alternative was sought.

A third museum opened in 1984 in a purpose built structure provided by the municipality, where it remains today.

"The name of the society changed in 1992 to the Summerland Museum & Heritage Society, and again in 2016 to the present Summerland Museum & Archives Society."

Now in a new wave of sharing local history and artifacts, the museum hopes to be more involved in the community.