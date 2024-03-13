Summerland man fires back over privacy commission ruling

Photo: File photo

A Summerland resident has dug in his heels over an ongoing legal saga with local government.

Brad Besler has been a frequent user of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, colloquially known as FOI, a Canadian law that allows private citizens certain rights to obtain documentation relating to public institutions.

Besler has described his goal as "freedom and transparency," requesting so many documents through FOI that the District of Summerland declared itself overwhelmed. He is well known in the community for his critiques of council and district staff.

In March, B.C.'s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner determined Besler will have limits on the number and frequency of his FOI requests.

In a 20-page decision from adjudicator Celia Francis that was published on Thursday, she ruled that the District of Summerland's submission to disregard ten outstanding FOI requests will be allowed, finding them to "unreasonably interfere with the district’s operations."

On Monday, Besler fired back, filing a formal request for a judicial review of the decision in BC Supreme Court.

In his petition, Besler argues that the adjudicator "completely ignored the fact that [District of Summerland] staff have refused to help [me] with FOI requests in the past" and that the "adjudicator's reasons have serious shortcomings and flaws that are central to her ultimate decision with respect to disregarding ten FOI requests and limiting [me] and any family members to one open FOI request total at a time for the next three years."

Further, Besler claims the adjudicator rendered an unreasonable decision and is requesting that the order be quashed.

No decision on the matter has yet been made in court.