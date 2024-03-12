Keremeos cops seeking help finding man who smashed into police station

Photo: RCMP
Photo: Contributed
RCMP in Keremeos are hoping the public will help identify a man who is alleged to have smashed a window of the local police station.
On March 1 at 11:56 p.m., police station CCTV captured video of a man kicking a hole in the window before leaving on foot.
The man's description is as follows:
- South Asian
- 30-35 years old
- Approximately 6’ tall
- Slight build
- Beard
- Black jacket
- Blue pants
- White toque
Anyone with information is asked to contact Keremeos police at 250-499-5511