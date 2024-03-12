Keremeos cops seeking help finding man who smashed into police station

Photo: Contributed Photo: RCMP

RCMP in Keremeos are hoping the public will help identify a man who is alleged to have smashed a window of the local police station.

On March 1 at 11:56 p.m., police station CCTV captured video of a man kicking a hole in the window before leaving on foot.

The man's description is as follows:

South Asian

30-35 years old

Approximately 6’ tall

Slight build

Beard

Black jacket

Blue pants

White toque

Anyone with information is asked to contact Keremeos police at 250-499-5511