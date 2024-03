Photo: Contributed

The Penticton community will be honouring the life and legacy of a community leader next weekend.

Jerome Abraham — known by many as the face of Discovery House for years — died on March 1 at age 49 after several years of living with cancer.

A celebration of life has been announced for Abraham for Friday, March 22 at 1 p.m., at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

There will be a 50/50 draw at the end of the service with the proceeds going to The Discovery House.