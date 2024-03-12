'They just kind of disappeared': Penticton legacy business appears to leave customers in the lurch

Photo: Janna Kay Perry Kathy Watkinson & Janna Kay Perry's home was left half-finished by Ellis Creek Kitchens, waiting for doors and counter tops they already paid for.

A Penticton kitchen design business has left local contractors, homeowners and the community feeling hung out to dry after suddenly locking their doors and closing without notice last week.

Ellis Creek Kitchens, which has been in business in Penticton for a quarter of a century, posted a printed notice on their storefront last week, which stated they are “currently closed until further notice.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” the notice reads. The business is now listed as permanently closed on Google.

Kevin Lee, with Locke Property Management, is the property manager for the business complex that Ellis Creek Kitchens is located in. He confirmed that, in his understanding, they ceased operations last week.

“My understanding was at some point on Monday [they closed] and we became aware of it on Tuesday," Locke said.

An employee at a neighbouring business said they started noticing that there were no cars out in front of their store over the last week, adding that "they just kind of disappeared."

Soon, former employees and customers started coming by, unsure of what had happened to the business and seeking answers after getting nothing back from the company owners.

“There's people pulling up to the building and just crying because they've lost so much money and they don't know when they're getting it back or if they’re ever going to get it back," the neighbour recounted.

They also claimed that former employees came up to the office building trying to get a hold of the owners, who told them they had allegedly not been paid for the last month or two before being laid off.

Lee said that at this time, he is unaware if the business has declared bankruptcy and has limited information on what happened.

“We're in the same boat as a lot of their vendors, and customers ... We just know that they ceased operations,” he added.

One homeowner shared that they could be out upwards of $25,000 after allegedly paying Ellis Kitchens over $40,000 for unfinished work.

Kathy Watkinson said she started working with Ellis Creek Kitchens in November, presenting plans for their kitchen renovations.

“We paid a 50 per cent deposit in December and then in February when they were supposed to be coming here to start the install, we paid another 40 per cent deposit,” she said.

“I noticed something was off when the timeframe for the countertop install seemed to increase from the initial timeline that they gave us.”

Last week, Watkinson said they got a text from a contractor who had worked on their house before to let them know Ellis Creek had gone out of business.

“We wouldn't have known If we hadn't got the heads up,” she added. “We contacted the company, emailed, texted, called, [but] no response. The place is locked down and we heard everybody was laid off.”

What was so shocking to Watkinson was that the business was there installing features in her home about 10 days earlier.

"A lot of people are very surprised, because this company's been around for 25 years. These things happen in business and people have problems, but they should be transparent with their customers," she said.

“What bothers me is, okay, fine. This happened to the company. There was no heads-up to anyone, as far as I know, and it kind of left us in a lurch.”

She’s also concerned about the multiple items they have ordered and paid for that are still locked in the business’ storage.

Since finding out about the company's closure, Watkinson said she has initiated a claim against both deposits since the service promised is allegedly not complete.

A notice has been posted by Locke Property Management, asking anyone who needs entry or access to the premises to contact them during office hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday at 250 492 0346.