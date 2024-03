Photo: Contributed

A Penticton mobile home park is up for grabs, if you have a spare nearly-$15 million.

Whitewater Mobile Home Park has been listed for sale. The $14.9 million asking price includes the entirety of the 93-pad park near Skaha Lake.

The real estate listing notes "upside potential through redevelopment and densification."

The park spans 10.27 acres.