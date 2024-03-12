Penticton hosting competitive curling competition

Photo: KTW file photo.

The 2024 Men’s and Women’s BC Senior Curling Championship is set to take place at the Penticton Curling Club this month.

From March 19-24, the championship tournament will feature 18 men's teams and seven women's teams showcasing their curling talent.

Successful competitors could earn the opportunity to represent British Columbia at the 2024 Everest Funeral Concierge Canadian Curling Senior Championships, to be held in Moncton, New Brunswick this December.

Opening ceremonies for the Penticton event will be held on Tuesday, March 19th, from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and there are multiple prize draws each day in addition to the curling spectacle. Spectators are welcome and there is no entry fee.

For more information including schedules, click here.