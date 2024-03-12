Need a job? Huge job fair taking place in Penticton

Photo: Colin Dacre

Job seekers in Penticton will soon have the chance to shop for employers at the annual Start Here Penticton Job Fair.

On Wednesday, March 20, roughly 50 employers will pack the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre, offering everything from seasonal jobs to full-time gigs in a range of different fields.

Entrance to the fair is free, though job-seekers are encouraged to register ahead of time. Registration information and a full list of employers can be found online here.

Fourteen organizations have also signed on to provide employment and training resources for free through information sessions planned all day long.