Summerland private school partners with slope specialists

Unisus school in Summerland has partnering with KR Academy and Apex Ski Club to offer what they call a "groundbreaking program" for both freestyle and alpine snowsports athletes.

The private school says the program is "designed to unlock the full potential of scholar-athletes. [It is] a unique program that combines rigorous athletic and academic development for the snowsport enthusiast."

The KR Academy program is led by Summerland native and two-time Olympian and World Champion Kristi Richards, and the alpine component is led by Jorgen Anderson who has a long track record of enabling alpine athletes to achieve provincial, national and international success in the world of alpine skiing.

“If this existed when I was an athlete going through the ranks, it would have changed my world,” said Richards.

The goal of the program is to enable the student-athletes to achieve greatness in both academic and sporting arenas, without sacrificing one for the other.