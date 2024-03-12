Celebrate, and help local Penticton seniors

Photo: Contributed

Penticton's key spot for seniors is celebrating 30 years helping out locals.

The Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre Society is hosting their 30th Anniversary Fundraising Gala on Saturday, April 20.

The public is welcome to join the fun celebrating the milestone.

"The $75 ticket price will include an 'appy' hour, an elegant dinner prepared by Chef Nene, a dessert buffet, door prizes, silent auction and more," reads a press release from the non-profit organization.

"Entertainment will be provided by the South Okanagan Big Band with local Kyle Anderson as the emcee."

Ticket proceeds will be used to purchase equipment and complete upgrades to the Seniors Centre.

The centre is a community-funded, volunteer-powered, public access, non-profit drop-in operation, welcoming membership from anyone 50 or older.

They offer everything from yoga classes to computer skills training, line dancing to ukulele lessons and more, all aimed at enriching the lives of elderly individuals in the community.

"One hundred per cent of the activities and events at the centre are organized and delivered by volunteers of all ages and we are supported by annual membership fees, corporate sponsorship, venue rentals, low-cost activity and event fees, generous donations from local businesses and committed volunteers," the society says.

Tickets for the April 20 gala can be purchased at the centre located at 2965 South Main Street, or by calling 250-493-2111.