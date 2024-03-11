Annual South Okanagan drive-thru charitable breakfast is coming back, so save the date

Photo: Contributed

Save the date for the South Okanagan's annual drive-thru breakfast supporting local children and youth.

On April 11 from 6:30 to 9 a.m., get behind the wheel and head to the Penticton Lakeside Resort for a delicious hot coffee, breakfast sandwich, hashbrowns and much more, all by donation to United Way British Columbia.

The breakfast bags will contain hidden prizes, and some lucky purchasers will win round-trip flight vouchers from Pacific Coastal Airlines. A minimum of $20 donation per bag is recommended.

"All money raised through the Drive-Thru Breakfast will help fund United Way BC initiatives in the South Okanagan region, including many that support early childhood development, youth leadership, and out-of- school time activities," reads an email sent by organizers.

"When supporting this year's event, you contribute to ensuring kids and youth, from Summerland and Penticton to Princeton and Osoyoos, have the life they need and deserve - building stronger, healthier communities."

Pre-orders are accepted with a minimum quantity of 10 bags, and can be made online here. Otherwise, pop on by the Lakeside Resort on April 11!