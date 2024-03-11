Penticton's brunch scene heating up

Photo: The Bench Market

Feeling brunchy? Penticton’s got you covered.

Brunch isn’t reserved just for weekends at Loki’s Garage. Located at #84-52 Front St in Penticton, brunch is served seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. using locally sourced ingredients to make delicious, in-house meals.



Pair a mimosa or caesar with the ever-popular chicken and waffles or try an eggs benedict with hashbrowns - Loki’s Garage boasts being the “best brunch in Penticton.”

For more information, visit lokisgarage.com.

The Bench Market in Penticton serves brunch on weekends (and breakfast all day, plus lunch), which can be paired with specialty organic coffee and teas. The popular local hotspot also boasts a small, niche grocery section stocked with local artisan-goods ranging from cheeses all the way to chocolate.

The Bench Market is located at 368 Vancouver Ave in Penticton. For more information, visit thebenchmarket.com

Try the latest addition to the Penticton restaurant scene, Palmer Steakhouse Casual, located at 903 Vernon Ave.

With early-bird pricing from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Palmer's Steakhouse’s brunch menu offers up unique dishes such as duck wings, three cheese toast and mushroom caps.



For more information, visit palmersteakhouse.ca.

Head on down to Neighbourhood Brewing for their brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Taste from a diverse menu that includes a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes ranging from burritos to tacos to breakfast bowls and even churro cereal.

Neighbourhood Brewing is located at 187 Westminster Ave W. For more information, visit neighbourhoodbrewing.com

Stop by Match Eatery in Penticton and try brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Match’s brunch menu boasts simple favourites from bacon and eggs to more unique dishes such as a soft pretzel with eggs.

Match Eatery is located at 553 Vees Dr. For more information, visit matchpub.com

