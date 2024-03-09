Penticton Home and Reno Show back for 28th annual event

Photo: Contributed

The 28th annual Home and Reno Show is taking place in Penticton this weekend at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Exhibitors include flooring, doors and windows, landscaping and hardscaping, fencing, turf, HVAC and electrical, green innovation companies, home builders and renovators.

Other exhibitors listed include home security providers, building product suppliers, patio, deck and pool providers and services, lending institutions, realtors and real estate agencies.

There is a free kidzone at the show so parents can drop their kids while they shop.

Sunday morning will also feature a pancake breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Proceeds for the breakfast will be going to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and will include pancakes, bacon, fruit and coffee and will be an extra $5 at the door.

“We had a lot of fun doing this last year for an incredible cause and we are looking forward to building on it this year and raising more money for the South Okanagan Women In Need Society once again," said CHBA executive officer Sarah Taylor.

“We are so excited to be back in action for Penticton’s 28th Annual Home Show with over 100 exhibitors in the home and renovation industry on site to answer all your house related questions."

$5 gets you into the event and the show runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.