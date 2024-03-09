Highway 97 closing north of Summerland beginning at 11 a.m.

Photo: Contributed

Those travelling north of Summerland could be delayed due to blasting work this weekend.

Highway 97 will once again be closed between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday as crews continue work to mitigate the risk of landslides in the area.

In addition to the hour and a half closure, drivers through the area may also come upon shorter 20-minute delays throughout the weekend.

Crews have been working for many months to remove 60,000 cubic metres of material from the slide site.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has not said how long the project is expected to take.