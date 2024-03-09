Serious single-vehicle crash in Oliver took out a power pole Friday night

Photo: Contributed

The silver Pontiac crashed into a power pole at about 7 p.m. Friday on Tucelnuit Drive, near Bulrush Road.

A resident in the area said the crash knocked down a power pole and live power lines were on the road. Power was out for a number of homes in the region as a result.

The resident says the occupants of the vehicle were attended to by paramedics, and they appeared to be seriously hurt in the crash. Their condition is not known at this time.

Saturday morning, the power pole has been replaced and power has been restored, but the crashed vehicle remains at the scene.